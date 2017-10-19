Walvis Bay man arrested for raping five minors

Eveline de Klerk

Swakopmund-Police in Walvis Bay have arrested a man who is alleged to have raped five minor girls over a 16-month period between June 2016 and September this year.

The man, who is believed to be a foreign national, was arrested in the central business area of Walvis Bay and is scheduled to make his first court appearance today [Thursday] in the Walvis Bay Magistrate’s Court, Deputy Commissioner Erastus Iikuyu told New Era yesterday.

According to Detective Inspector Daniel Gurirab, the man is alleged to have lured minor girls from their homes in Kuisebmond suburb to his flat, where he would violate and rape them.

The man is alleged to have engaged in, and have demanded, lewd sexual acts from the minors. It is not clear whether there was any cash exchanged between the man and the minor girls.

Gurirab said the girls would disappear for days from their homes, which was eventually noticed by their parents.

Upon their return home their explanations would not add up, resulting in their parents pressuring them for the truth. The girls then confessed that the suspect would allegedly pick them up on a regular basis and have sexual intercourse with them at his flat.

The parents then reported the sexual exploitation, which lead to the arrest of the suspect at Walvis Bay yesterday.