Home NEW ERA VIDEO Video: NPL rebel clubs clubs left punching dead air NEW ERA VIDEOSportSports Video: NPL rebel clubs clubs left punching dead air October 19, 201701 tweet NPL rebel clubs clubs left punching dead air RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR NEW ERA VIDEOVideo: Mbidi blasts selfish people in local football NEW ERA VIDEOVideo: Let the players play and leave the politics – Mannetti NEW ERA VIDEOGeingob gives hope to local footballLEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyPlease enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address!Please enter your email address here + 3 = LOCAL WEATHERWindhoek,NAclear sky enter location 9 ° C 9 ° 9 ° 26% 2.6kmh 0%Thu 27 °Fri 25 °Sat 32 °Sun 32 °Mon 30 ° HIV/AIDS‘I don’t know how I contracted HIV’ October 16, 20170More Namibia women on ARV treatment than men October 5, 20170Declaration set to address HIV and SRHR in SADC October 3, 20170