Swapo invites China’s Communist Party to congress

Maria Amakali

Windhoek-Ahead of the much-anticipated sixth Swapo congress scheduled for November the ruling party has extended an invitation to the Communist Party of China to be part of the congress.

In a congratulatory message to the president of China, Xi Jinping, in honour of the 19th congress of the Communist Party of China, currently underway, President Hage Geingob invited the party’s representatives to be observers at the Swapo congress expected to take place from November 23 to 26.

“May I use this opportunity, through your Excellency to invite the Communist Party of China to send representatives to come and join us as observers during our congress,” said Geingob.

The head of state said the people of China can best be described as true friends who offered assistance and stuck by Namibia during the difficult times under apartheid, until the country gained its independence.

“That is a practical expression of the adage, ‘A friend in need is a friend indeed’,” said Geingob.

“Swapo Party and the Namibian people in general will forever cherish the solid material support, solidarity and all-weather friendship that the Communist Party of China and the Chinese people extended to us during the difficult years of our national struggle against forces of apartheid colonialism and oppression,” said Geingob.

According to Geingob, China under the leadership of the Communist Party has gone through an unprecedented and inspirational transformation from what was once largely a rural setting into a modern, technological advanced metropolitan state.

“For developing countries such as Namibia, the People’s Republic of China under the Communist Party stands as a practical development model for sustained economic growth, industrialization and employment creation,” he added.

Formed in 1921 in Shanghai, the Communist Party of China has held complete power since 1949 in China. The party’s 19th congress is expected to attract 2,287 delegates from across China.

“May the deliberations of the 19th congress of the Communist Party of China be successful and fruitful as you chart the future for your great country for the next five years and beyond,” said

Geingob.