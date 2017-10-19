Nissan to unveil new X-Trail

Nissan is about to launch the next generation of the X-Trail. The new model, set for release in coming weeks, has the luxury and performance of an accomplished SUV and the smarts of a high-tech multipurpose vehicle.

The new Nissan X-Trail comes with a much more powerful engine and space for seven passengers, interior upgrades that will allow mountain bikes to be fitted with ease, while the kids enjoy the premium feel on long road-trips to the grandparents over the holidays. It also features Nissan Intelligent Mobility function that enables drivers to see more around them, with premium technology like Intelligent Emergency Braking and Lane Departure Intervention.

The new Nissan X-Trail comes with a six-year/150,000km warranty, a three-year/90,000km service plan and 24-hour roadside assist.