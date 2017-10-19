Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Indian car manufacturer, Mahindra, has a new bakkie in the market, which comes with an improved power output of 103kW in its turbodiesel model and a new towing capacity of 2500 kg.

It also now features a 6-speed gearbox and new interior that boasts a large six-inch full-colour touchscreen display on the S10 Double Cab models.

On the outside, the new changes are to the front where the grille, headlights, bonnet and foglamps have all undergone a substantial redesign.

The new grille design is smarter, utilising a glossy black finish with subtle chrome accents, as well as a more prominent Mahindra badge, while the lower air intake has been reshaped to provide a stronger visual integration with the grille. Black mesh inserts are consistently applied to both the main grille and the lower air intake, creating a more consistent appearance.

The headlights on either side of the grille are also completely new, with a cleaner, more resolute appearance and a new curved LED daytime running light signature for the S10 Double Cab.

Bolder fog lamps are mounted in restyled apertures that are linked to the lower edge of the headlights. The redesigned front-end styling is accompanied by 16-inch alloy wheels.

The new bakkie has an updated 2.2- litre four-cylinder mHawk turbodiesel engine, which makes use of a variable geometry turbocharger to produce 103kw. The impressive torque peak of 320 Nm is reached at just 1,600 r/min, and sustained to 2,800 r/min, ensuring excellent in-gear acceleration and superior pulling power.

The turbodiesel engine is linked to a six-speed manual gearbox driving the rear wheels, and will also be available with 4×4 transmission with low range. The entire range of the Next Generation Mahindra Pik Up are fitted with a MLD (Mechanical Locking Differential) as standard.