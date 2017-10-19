I will finish off Mwankemwa – Kautondokwa

Otniel Hembapu

Windhoek-Namibia’s WBO Africa Middleweight king, Walter ‘The Executioner’ Kautondokwa, yesterday cautioned his Tanzanian opponent Meshack Mwankemwa not to allow room for error when they meet on Saturday, saying Mwankemwa will pay dearly if that happens.

One of Africa’s most feared and brutal punchers, Kautondokwa is set to defend his treasured African Middleweight crown against Mwankemwa in the main fight of the much-anticipated ‘Champions in Action’ Boxing Bonanza slated for Windhoek Country Club Resort this Saturday.

At yesterday’s face-off press conference, Kautondokwa promised to make short work of his bout against Mwankemwa, cautioning the Tanzanian not to underestimate his aptitude and firepower.

Kautondokwa urged fans to arrive at the venue early in order not to miss the fight, as he gave assruances that the Tanzanian will not last half the fight.

On his part, a confident Mwankemwa, who claimed to have been training in Europe for several months, reminded the Namibian fighter that he has never lost to a fellow African boxer and therefore Kautondokwa stood no chance of intimidating, or ever beating him.

The undefeated Kautondokwa, who boasts a highly impressive record of 15 wins from 15 fights, complemented by 14 knockouts to his name, is tipped to get a shot against Britain’s Billy Joe Saunders for the WBO Middleweight world title if he beats Mwankemwa.

Mwankenwa comes into the fight with a record of 22 fights, 17 wins, three losses and two draws and has made it clear that he is coming to dethrone Kautondokwa.

In the main undercard, Namibia’s promising welterweight prospect, Mike Shonena, will make his Africa debut when he fights for the vacant WBO Africa Welterweight title against Juma Waiswa from Uganda. Shonena remains undefeated after 10 fights, while Waiswa has a record of 11 fights, 10 wins and one loss.

Tickets are available at Computicket outlets, Antonio’s Shop in Post Street Mall and at the Windhoek Country Club Resort reception. General tickets sell for N$200, while a VIP table seating 10 people sells for N$10,000. There will also be other exciting undercards on the night.