Bank supports first ‘Start Up Grind’ for entrepreneurs

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-With the mission to elevate small and medium enterprises into scalable and sustainable businesses in the country, Standard Bank is sponsoring N$38,000 towards the first of its kind Start Up Grind for local entrepreneurs, to be hosted in Windhoek today.

Windhoek chapter director of Start Up Grind, Stacey Pinto, says: “Start Up Grind is an ideal platform for start-ups and entrepreneurs to network with one another on common issues impacting their businesses – and to share lessons and solutions in the hope of gaining insightful knowledge and experiences in order to become successful through key learnings and experiences.”

Ally Angula, managing director of Leap Holdings Group, that houses My Republik, amongst others, will be the guest speaker at the event.

Standard Bank’s head of business banking, Karen van der Merwe, says: “We are really inspired to support the launch of this beneficial initiative in Namibia. We believe our country has many opportunities for innovation that can address a range of issues within our economy.

“The role and success of entrepreneurs in any economy cannot be overstated and it becomes crucial that we tap into the culture of creating entrepreneurial communities, where start-ups can share best practices, lessons are learnt, and people can be inspired and connect to improve the chances of survival and ultimate success.”

Other notable partners in this initiative are Google for Entrepreneurs, Whitelight Investments cc, Lumiere and Mikel Jes, Kasi Vibes and Windhoek Base.