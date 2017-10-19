Archers win big at NASP championships

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-WBPHS hosted their second NASP championship in Windhoek last weekend with a total of 135 archers, led by children from 17 school, clubs and organisations seen in action.

The day started off with Pastor Peet Poggenpoel opening with a scripture and prayer, followed by the opening match that saw Grade 2 learner Daniel Nell from Pro-Ed sending the large crowd into a frenzy.

Out to demonstrate to every child from his and other schools that this is a very interesting sport competition and that one can start very early in this particular programme for schools, young Daniel also mentioned that with his handicap of only one working eye, everything is possible if one sets set your mind to it.

The formal competition followed with two rounds of Bull’s Eye and one round on 2D targets. The wind came up during the day, making it somewhat difficult for archers and by 16h00 the young archers were done and dusted and watching the adults compete.

This proved to be fun for everyone, although the battle with the wind continued unabated and by the time it subsided, everyone was awaiting the results of the day.

The prizegiving ceremony started with cash prizes to encourage the top 50 archers to keep practicing hard every day, while trying to improve their personal best scores on Bull’s Eye.

Next up was the medal presentation that saw the Most Improved Junior Girls award go to Angela Martin, while the Most Improved Senior Girl accolade went to Carmen Hellmann.

The Junior Most Improved Boy was Alexander Abrahams with the Most Improved Senior Boy award went to Timon Peterson. Alexander also won the prize for the biggest difference in improving his Bull’s Eye score.

The Top Grade 4 Archer award was handed to beginners to encourage them to continue in the sport. The trident of Nathan Volek, Michael Raad and Nicolas Roux were rewarded prizes in that o

rder.