Thirty-five BizzKids test their ideas

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Altogether 35 young aspiring entrepreneurs will put their ideas and skills to the test at the Bank Windhoek BizzKids Market, scheduled for Friday, October 27 and Saturday, October 28 at the Maerua Mall Shopping Centre, in front of Checkers, in Windhoek.

The young entrepreneurs have been divided into two categories. One consists of scholars between 8 to 13 years old and another of scholars between 14 to 18 years old. Prizes up for grabs include: N$7,000 for the winner, N$5,000 for second and N$3,000 for third place in each of the two categories. The winner will also pocket N$5,000 for their school. Twenty stalls have been allocated to the young entrepreneurs to market and sell their business products and services.

Below is the full list of the young entrepreneurs;

Nourhan Elshewikhy (9) trading as “A Bag of Cookies” from Van Rhyn Primary School, Windhoek

Masego Aloni C (11) trading as “A-Hand” from Amazing Kids Private School, Windhoek

Daniel James (10), Ajê Engelbrecht (11) and Christian Engelbrecht (9) trading as “Juice It Fruit Juice” from Omeya Private School, Windhoek

Anoescha Mouton (12), Nicole Mouton (9) and Wesley Tjiueza (8) trading as “The Three Headed Shark” from Van Rhyn Primary School, Windhoek

Tangi Vatuva (12) and Tangeni Vatuva (11) trading as “4 T Trading” from Delta School and Convent of the Holy Cross, Windhoek

Usiona Kavita (13) trading as “Nona’s Art & Craft” from Windhoek Central Primary School, Windhoek

Anna Garoës (10) trading as “Anna’s Creations” from Van Rhyn Primary School, Windhoek

Quentin Strauss (9) and Zuraida Strauss (13) trading as “Farm House Biltong & Droëwors” from Windhoek International School, Windhoek

Hendrie Leff (13) from Ben van der Walt Primary School , Gobabis

Lizelle Kahirimana (12) and Elyc Kahirimana (10) trading as “Liz-lys DIY Trends” from Ambrosious Amutenya Combined School, Oranjemund

Ruan du Toit (18) and Ettiene du Toit (16) trading as “Braai Nation”, from Windhoek High School, Windhoek

Patrick Beggs (16) trading as “Bottle A Meal” from Deutsche Höhere Privatschule (DHPS), Windhoek

Luka Serrer (16) trading as “Luka’s Sweet Sins” from St Paul’s College, Windhoek

Florian Fechter (16) trading as “vetstert.com” from Deutsche Höhere Privatschule (DHPS), Windhoek

Maxline Molele (17), Denver Camm (18) and Julandie Harobes (16) trading as “The Gift Experts” from Rooiduin Senior Secondary School, Aranos

Elise Akooko (15) trading as “Forever Young” from Cosmos High School, Windhoek

Winique Bruwer (18) and Jody Strauss (15) trading as “Ahog! Seafarer” from Delta Secondary School, Windhoek

Ellen L I Nashipeta (13) and Lucia S Fillipus (15) trading as “P.E Newsletter” from Oluno Primary School, Ondangwa

Selma Iyaloo Mupetami (14) trading as “Potion In Art” from Ambrosius Amuntenya Combined School, Oranjemund

Jeffreysoy Golliath (15), Vincent Oabilwe (15), Pombili Shimbata (17) and Cornell Coetzee (16) trading as “CJVP Art Craft” from Ambrosius Amutenya Combined School, Oranjemund

The entrepreneurial competition, designed to help learners realise their business ideas, was established eight years ago and is a platform created for scholars across Namibia, between 8 and 18 years. The competition’s main objective is to educate Namibian youth about entrepreneurship.