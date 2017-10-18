Teens dealing drugs on streets of Katutura

Selma Ikela

Windhoek-Children between the ages of 14, 15 and 16 years are being used to sell drugs on the streets of Katutura, says the commander of Katutura police station, Chief Inspector Tjitekulu Philemon.

Philemon said those involved in the illicit drug trade are both males and females, who have dropped out of school.

A concerned Philemon said the teenagers are spotted on street corners selling drugs and tip off the drug lords if they spot a police vehicle in the area.

Philemon spoke during a Katutura Central Constituency community meeting on Saturday, where both the Namibian police and City police gave updates on crime in the constituency.

“We are experiencing a serious problem with drugs that are being sold on the streets,” he said. “There are specific areas where you see small children, minors, being used to sell drugs, to an extent that these drugs are being taken to school,” Philemon remarked.

He said they attended to an incident at one of the schools, where learners were using drugs. He said they brought the learners to the station and they addressed the matter, to warn them of the dangers of illicit drugs.

Philemon said the police also arrested some minors involved in selling, but they were released in parental care.

Philemon further said they cannot enter some of the known houses selling drugs, because they drug lords had built high walls with barbed wire, while some have dangerous dogs, such as pit bulls.

He added that some houses have closed-circuit television (CCTV) to monitor police movements outside and for them to hide the drugs before the police enter the premises.

However, Philemon said they do have measures in place to tackle the problem, which include ongoing police operations, amongst others.