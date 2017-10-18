Local handbag label ‘Myeisha’ launched in Berlin

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-The Namibian Embassy in Berlin hosted a label launch on September 21 to introduce the Namibian label ‘Myeisha’ to the German market.

Over 70 guests, including fashion bloggers, journalists, retailers and representatives from business associations, attended the event. The aim was to increase the brand’s popularity in Germany and find distributors and retailers that can add Myeisha bags to their product range.

During what was a truly Namibian evening, guests enjoyed Namibian delicacies, such as NamGin from Naute Kristall near Keetmanshoop and beef sponsored by Meatco.

Myeisha was founded in 2015 by German investor Sandra Baumeister and produces high quality leather bags in a small factory in Windhoek’s Eros suburb.

The bags are handcrafted by women under two brands (iNAMi and Myeisha) and use primarily locally sourced leather and other materials. To ensure the best possible manufacturing standards, Myeisha trained its staff at the SA Leather Academy in Cape Town and also arranged for them to participate in a special beading course with Elke le Roux, a local artist.

Myeisha is currently exploring new retail opportunities in Namibia and Europe.

Locally, the bags can be purchased in Windhoek at the Myeisha Shop at 1 Groot Tiras Street and CSquared, a fashion boutique in Wernhil Mall. The bags are also available at various lodges, including Wolwedans and Wilderness Safaris, and will soon appear at Mirror, Mirror in Swakopmund.

Sandra Baumeister is a committed social entrepreneur and uses the profits generated by her company to finance various social projects, including a kindergarten in Katutura and a planned new orphanage.

Namibian Ambassador to Germany Andreas Guibeb praised Myeisha for setting a great example as a socially conscious investor that has added value to local raw materials and is making a positive impact on the local community by transferring knowledge and creating skilled jobs.

The label launch was the first step of a broader and long-term strategy for Myeisha to penetrate the European market.

In line with the Sector Growth Strategy for the Leather Industry developed by the Ministry of Industrialisation, Trade and SME Development, the Namibian Embassy will continue to assist the label in its efforts to access international markets, increase product visibility and develop a European customer base.

According to the embassy’s Commercial Counsellor, Dr Kaapanda-Girnus, “the global demand for handmade products is growing. Myeisha has created a high-quality and unique Namibian product that can be competitive in Europe and attractive to consumers who value craftmanship and interesting brand stories.”