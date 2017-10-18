Horses to gallop at Kobos … Exciting racing event in the offing

Carlos Kambaekwa

Rehoboth-The usually laid back village enclave of Farm Kobos, holed up in Hardap Region will come alive when the farmers converge on the historical settlement with their respective thoroughbred race horses on Saturday.

The Kobos horseracing stable is to play host to what many predict will be a highly competitive horse racing championship in the Hardap Region where horses and their jockeys are o grill each other in various divisions.

Horseracing is fast gaining popularity in most corners of the country and this weekend’s racing promises lots of fireworks, with horses arriving from Gobabis, Rehoboth, Windhoek, Amnius, Okamatapati, Okakarara, Okondjatu, Otjinene, Tjaka and Botswana.

Kobos Racing is an equestrian racing club affiliated to the Namibia Horse Racing Association of Namibia, an affiliate of the National Sports Commission (NSC).

Leading racehorses from as far as the vast Omaheke and central regions are expected to add spark to an already exciting racing programme comprising a large field of competitors, which promises to be spectacular gathering for equestrian sport enthusiasts.

Hot favourite… All eyes will be on the emerging ‘Compressor’ of Rendjiuru Toromba from Otjinene – the fast-as-lightning mare showed fellow competitors a clean pair of hooves at the recently concluded horseracing bonanza during the well-attended Okondjatu Expo last month.