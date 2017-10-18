FAWENA lifts up girl on the edge

Pinehas Nakaziko

Windhoek-The Forum for African Women Educationalists in Namibia (FAWENA) lifted her up after she almost gave up on life due to her poor background, testifies Hilya Nghitoolwa.

A third year student at the University of Namibia (Unam), Nghitoolwa spoke at the launch of the Sanitary Project and the International Day of the Girl Child at the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture offices in Windhoek last week.

In her emotional speech, Nghitoolwa reflected on her journey with FAWENA and how it completely changed her life for the better.

She lost her father when she was just three years old, and was raised by her unemployed mother singlehandedly.

“I almost gave up on life, going to school in torn school uniforms and barefoot. Most of my peers making some funny comments about me was also a challenge,” she reminisced sadly.

Nghitoolwa added that her life changed when she was introduced by one of her teachers to FAWENA, as one of the leaners from a disadvantaged background and an orphan.

“Ever since FAWENA assisted me, I have been performing exceptionally well, given the fact that I don’t have to worry about my school uniform, books, travel expenses and toiletries,” says Nghitoolwa, adding that with that help she also managed to top the Ohangwena Region in both Grade 10 and 12 external examinations.

This year Nghitoolwa was chosen to represent Namibia at the FAWE General Assembly meeting in August in Lusaka, Zambia where she was elected a member of the FAWE Africa Alumni Executive Committee and treasurer for the next three years.

Currently she is an education student, majoring in mathematics and accounting. “I chose this area of specialisation because I want to assist Namibian learners who have difficulties, especially in mathematics, to do well,” she determines, adding that the youth need mentoring in choosing careers such as medicine, engineering and entrepreneurship for them to help achieve Vision 2030.