Enduro race ends on high note

Staff Reporter

Farm Elisenheim-This year’s Bank Windhoek National Enduro Championship, co-sponsored by Hemco Paint, Solsquare, reached a climax in fine style at Farm Elisenheim on Saturday.

Close to 70 riders lined up for the final event of the series, testing their motorbikes and quad riding skills in seven different classes for youngsters and professionals, with spectators treated to some spectacular racing, as the riders battled it out for podium spots in the overall championship.

Henner Rusch (KTM), securing the Open Motorbikes Class Championship at the previous event in Otjihase, faced the highly motivated Marcel Henle (KTM) on a demanding track in hot weather conditions.

Henle had been neck and neck with Rusch in the early stages of the season, until the former was obliged to take a

break from two important events. The extraordinary pair of riders went flat out on the first lap, with Henle taking the lead followed closely by Rusch. The latter waited for an opportunity to strike back.

However, Rusch missed a transponder during the intense battle – and was thus sanctioned with a 20-minute penalty, in the process allowing Henle to clock the fastest lap of the day and a well-deserved 1st place finish.

Rusch retired while Heiko Stranghoehner (KTM) ended 2nd with an excellent showing yet again. Guenter Gladis (KTM) finished 3rd to complete the three podium places. Henle concluded the year as championship 2nd with Corner Visser (Sherco) in 3rd overall, due to his 5th spot finish at Elisenheim.

The Men’s Open Quads Championship was already decided in the last event, and JL Oppermann (Honda) proved to be unbeatable on four wheels, taking victory ahead of Gary Rowland (Honda) in 2nd position overall in this Championship Class.

The Ladies Quads race provided very entertaining racing between the trident of championship leader Shannon Rowland (Honda), Maike Bochert (Honda) and Julia Moths (Yamaha).

The trio enjoyed an excellent day on the track, with Bochert taking victory ahead of Rowland by only 15 seconds with Moths finishing 3rd. With this result, Rowland secured her 2nd national ladies Quad championship title in succession.

Joern Greiter (KTM) had an exceptional season and went into the final event as this year’s Senior Motorbike Class Champion. He proved his current form was no fluke by claiming victory at Elisenheim ahead of 2nd placed David Brown (KTM) – snatching a 3rd spot overall in the championship while Ronald Geiger (KTM) completed the podium in 3rd.

Werner Wiese battled in the harsh conditions to finish 6th, securing him overall 2nd position in the championship. The Clubman’s Class riders had a tough track to complete with only five riders from the field reaching the finish line.

The championship was already in the bag for Juergen Gladis (KTM) at the last event and he underlined his strong performance in the season with victory – leaving Wayne Schablinski (KTM) to pick up the pieces for 2nd place, cementing his overall 2nd place in the championship.

Debutant Oliver Rohrmueller (KTM), remarkably finished 3rd and young rider Lenny Bagwitz (KTM) managed 3rd spot in the overall championship log standings by finishing 5th in last weekend’s race.

In the Off-road Bikes Class another youngster completed a notable season – Keanu Weber-Trianus (KTM) ended 4th to claim the championship.

Nevertheless, the prestigious Elisenheim title went to Jaco Husselmann (Husaberg) ahead of Rhys Cragg (KTM) and Teddy Kausch (KTM) in that order, while Kausch completed the year as overall 2nd best placed rider with Husselmann adrift in 3rd place.

In the Development Class for beginners, Andre Barnard (KTM) was victorious ahead of Levin Quinger (KTM) and Dylan Hilfiker (KTM), respectively.

The National Enduro Club Championship awards are slated for the 4th of next month at Farm Elisenheim and fans are cordially invited to join. Meanwhile, the Namibian Enduro Club thanked Bank Windhoek for its eight years of continuous support and sponsorship of the championship.

The next Enduro Championship series kicks off in February next year and for any other related information, see www.namibianenduro.com or find Enduro on Facebook.