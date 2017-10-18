Coaches’ merry-go-round dominates NPL kick-off … Isaacs’ romance with Tigers ends

Carlos Kambaekwa

Windhoek-With barely two days to go before the curtain opens on the much-anticipated 2017/2018 football season – the traditional coaches’ merry-go-round is the talking-point ahead of the eagerly awaited NPL season, which is set to kick off on Friday.

In one of the most shocking departures, Namibian champions Tigers have parted ways with multiple title-winning coach Brian ‘Oubaas’ Isaacs. The latter is succeeded by former Chief Santos mercurial midfielder and youth international Luckey Kakuva.

There has also been a notable change of guard in the dugout of ambitious NPL returnees Life Fighters with astute young mentor Christy Guruseb having been installed as head coach, replacing the less experienced coach, Lesley Nganjone.

And while Katutura’s glamour football club, African Stars, retained the services of title-winning coach Bobby ‘The Little Corporal’ Samaria, there are new sheriffs at both Black Africa and Orlando Pirates.

The much traveled and often temperamental mentor, Woody Jacobs, takes over the reins at troubled Pirates, while the Gemengde outfit has recalled previously fired assistant gaffer Otto Landsberg to their lions’ den.

Brave Warriors assistant coach Ronnie ‘The Magnet’ Kanalelo is among a few coaches in the country’s topflight football league to have evaded the axe. The former Mamelodi Sundowns (SA) Black Africa and Eleven Arrows lanky shot-stopper has kept his job as Unam’s head coach.

Khomasdal outfit Civics has elevated former defender Donnely Nel from interim coach – a position he held since the shock departure of Guruseb – to fully-fledged mentor. The latter resigned under a dark cloud midway through the season.

Coastal giants Blue Waters and Eleven Arrows kept faith with the “local is lekker” philosophy by retaining Armando ‘The Bull’ Pedro and Lucky ‘Wire’ Shipanga, respectively. Former Brave Warriors and Oshakati City’s lethal goalpoacher Cascas Angula returns to familiar territory after the much-adored dreadlocked striker was roped in to take over the coaching reigns at mid-table outfit Young Chiefs Football Club.