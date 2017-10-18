Child crushed to death when cave collapsed

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-A ten-year-old child died on Sunday after a cave in which they were playing caved in, crushing her to death.

Caves, according to the police report, surround the location where they were playing in the riverbed.

“The children were allegedly playing in a cave located in the riverbed where the water runs in the rainy season when the incident happened,” explained Namibian Police (Nampol) public relations officer Inspector Pendukeni Haikali.

The incident happened at Ongongo village, Opuwo. The girl, identified as Zemburuke Tjipose, is said to have been in the company of other children.

In an unrelated matter, a three-year-old child was found dead under a tree inside their homestead at Egundjilo village, Omusati Region, on Sunday.

The child, identified as Ndalulilwa Ester Shetuuke, was left in the company of a seven-year-old by her grandmother. However, upon the grandmother’s return the child was no longer alive.

“According to the family of the deceased, she did not show any signs of being sick prior to her death on Sunday,” said Haikali, adding that the cause of death was still to be determined through a post-mortem.

In yet another incident, the police are investigating the death of the 77-year-old pensioner whose body was discovered in his village by a seven-year-old passerby on Sunday evening.

The deceased, Kampanza Egidius Hausiku, was a resident of Siya village in Kavango West.

The seven-year-old upon discovering Hausiku’s body informed his grandmother. The cause of death is yet to be determined as the post-mortem is still to be conducted.

The next of kin were informed and police investigations continue, according to Haikali.