Home NEW ERA VIDEO Video: Do not provoke us – Rukuro NEW ERA VIDEOPolitics Video: Do not provoke us – Rukuro October 17, 201700 tweet Do not provoke us – Rukuro RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR FeaturesGermany seeks dialogue with genocide descendantsLEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyPlease enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address!Please enter your email address here × = 7 LOCAL WEATHERWindhoek,NAclear sky enter location 25.4 ° C 27 ° 24 ° 8% 2.6kmh 0%Wed 29 °Thu 27 °Fri 25 °Sat 31 °Sun 33 ° HIV/AIDS‘I don’t know how I contracted HIV’ October 16, 20170More Namibia women on ARV treatment than men October 5, 20170Declaration set to address HIV and SRHR in SADC October 3, 20170