Unscathed Shonena tops list of undercards … Boxing bonanza promises fireworks

Carlos Kambaekwa

Windhoek-Emerging boxing star, the fast-improved Mikka Shonena, is eager to extend his unscathed 10-bout winning streak when the cat-footed Namibian boxer takes on Ugandan opponent Juma Waiswa for the vacant WBA Africa Welterweight belt.

The bout is the main undercard for the eagerly awaited WBO Africa Middleweight fight featuring homeboy and title holder Walter ‘The Executioner’ Kautondokwa against challenger Meshack Mwankemwa from Tanzania in what promises to be an exciting 12 rounds of blood, sweat and tears.

The undefeated Shonena, a product of the revered MTC Nestor Sunshine Tobias Fitness and Boxing Academy, boasts a remarkable resume of 10 wins out of the same number of fights in the paid ranks.

His equally dangerous opponent comes into the fight with an impressive record of 10 wins from 11 fights, with only one defeat to his credit – certainly no mean feat.

The bout forms part of the ‘Champions in Action Boxing Bonanza’, slated for the Windhoek Country Club on Saturday, October 21.

A delectable menu will be on offer with a number of high-profile undercards taking centre-stage, but one fight that has captured the imagination of local boxing enthusiasts is without a doubt the non-title Lightweight four-rounder between young Harry Simon junior and Nathaniel Shimanda.

Following in dad’s footsteps, young Harry is unbeaten in two fights since turning pro earlier this year – and those in the know predict a great future for the young lad.

In other action, rookie boxer Joseph Hihangwa makes his pro debut when he squares off against the equally inexperienced and relatively unknown Max Ipinge in a low profile non-title Junior Middleweight bout over four rounds.

Undefeated after six bouts, Paulus Paulus should have little trouble in dispatching Zimbabwean opponent Silas Mandeya for the International Middleweight non-title six rounder. The latter boasts a patchy record of 5 wins, 5 losses and one draw from 11 bouts.

Emerging crowd favourite Eben Kaangundue goes pound for pound up against his compatriot, the slightly more experienced Imms Mungandjela, for the vacant National Welterweight title over 10-rounds.