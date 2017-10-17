Tim Ekandjo donates to senior citizens

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Former Martin Luther High School pupil Tim Ekandjo handed over 260 food parcels to elderly residents of Okombahe in Erongo Region.

Ekandjo also slaughtered a cow to treat senior citizens to a braai on top of donating food parcels, all worth a combined N$110,000.

“I have not visited Okombahe since 1997, when I matriculated from MLH, and I wanted to do something special for elders,” said Ekandjo, who is the chief human capital and corporate affairs officer at MTC.

Ekandjo, who hails from Lüderitz, said Okombahe elders were their parents during their school years in the area.

He said their love and nurturing kept them (pupils) going so far away from home.

“Sometimes God blesses us with favour and positions us in such a way that we are blessed with resources not always meant for us. I came back here after 20 years to share the little I have been blessed with, with you. And being back here today reminds me of where I come from and the important chapter this part of the world played in my upbringing,” he remarked, adding that people should remain respectful towards their elders.

He told the elders not to thank him for sharing his blessing and thanked them for being willing to accept it.

Ekandjo called on fellow MLH alumni also to plough back into the communities in the surroundings.

The elderly recipients noted that times are really hard and food is expensive, hence they are grateful for the food presents from Ekandjo.

“We really enjoyed ourselves today with the meat and the food and are still going home with a parcel of food that will keep us going for the next two months. May the Lord bless you and your family to replenish what you have so graciously given to us,” said a representative of the elderly.

Erongo Regional Council chairperson Hafeni Ndemula thanked Ekandjo for not forgetting the community of Okombahe and for ploughing back.

Ndemula said Okombahe and Daures Constituency are of the poorest areas and donations of this kind help the community.