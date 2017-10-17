Nedbank opens revamped Independence Avenue Branch

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Powerful forces are reshaping the banking industry and creating an opportunity for commercial banks to change their current posture within the financial services industry.

Not so long ago, Nedbank Namibia announced they were closing their branch in Windhoek’s Independence Avenue for renovations as part of their commitment to clients to allow them to offer a superior customer experience.

Renovations were concluded recently and the newly re-opened branch boasts internet banking facilities, an expanded banking hall filled with comfortable waiting couches in vibrant colours representative of the bank’s new brand colour scheme, and a coffee machine serving all kinds of brews to clients waiting to talk to bankers.

In addition, the staff at the branch have all undergone training to provide customers with world-class service to ensure a pleasant customer journey.

“The expanded banking hall has allowed us to create a more welcoming atmosphere, and as part of the renovations we have also decorated the walls with brightly coloured Namibian patterns and improved the entrance and lighting to add an inviting ambience to the banking hall,” said Christoffer Chipeio, the area manager of Central and Personal Loans.

“The renovation of our branch is a reflection of our change in spirit of renewal, vibrancy and putting the customer first. It’s a journey of many steps, and although many of the changes in the branch are cosmetic, a number of projects are running in the background that will support our ambition to help serve our customers better.”

Banking has evolved quite a lot in the last decade and Nedbank is rewiring itself to keep up with what modern consumers expect.

In his welcoming remarks at the official opening, Bertus Matthee, the executive of Retail and Business Banking, shared with clients that Nedbank has come a long way since the commercial bank days, and banking has changed significantly from those times.

“We have upgraded the technological base on which our bank rests and we are using this as a springboard from which to innovate. We have also upgraded the way we think about things and how we do things around Nedbank,” he said.

Mario Poolman, the manager for Communications, PR & Brand, said the bank’s journey is captured in their new brand, which encourages them as staff, and their clients, to see money differently. “The revamped Nedbank branch is a physical manifestation of this spirit of renewal and putting the customer at the centre of everything we do – in fact, the revamp was done entirely with the customer in mind, providing a more inviting and friendly environment in which they can experience improved products and services,” he said.

“Matching our physical footprint with our internal spirit is an important part of our drive to rebrand Nedbank Namibia, to demonstrate that there’s a new Nedbank in town and that we’re serious about not just serving our customers, but making them feel appreciated and welcome. Over time all our branches will be upgraded, with the flagship ones like Independence Avenue getting star treatment,” said Poolman.