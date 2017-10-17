NAU honours Japie with AgriStar

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Japie Engelbrecht of Gobabis has been honoured with the highest accolade in the agricultural sector in the form of an AgriStar by the Namibia Agricultural Union (NAU).

Engelbrecht has been farming with his wife Christa on Farm Kroonster since 1974. Like his father, Koos Engelbrecht, he is a dairy farmer. He has been involved with the local farmers’ associations for a long time, first Dorsland and now Omuramba.

Japie also served on the executive council of NAU for 17 years as chairperson of the Dairy Producers Association (DPA). He was instrumental in the establishment of the dairy industry in Namibia, as well as the DPA, that is affiliated to NAU.