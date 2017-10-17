NAU commits to work more with government

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Namibian Agricultural Union (NAU) president Ryno van der Merwe has offered the union’s full cooperation with the government, as a private sector partner in boosting the economy.

Van der Merwe pleaded at the 71st congress of the NAU last week that the government create a conducive environment for the private sector to operate in, and thus let the economy grow and create work.

He also expressed concern with the government’s involvement in the private sector.

He further emphasised that all role players should be advantaged by the value chain, especially with the implementation of policies such as on value addition.

In this regard he singled out the negative effect that the small stock marketing scheme had on the small stock industry, eventually leading to a decrease in the numbers of small stock, as well as the closure of two small stock export abattoirs.

But Van der Merwe commended President Hage Geingob and his government for maintaining peace and stability in the country, expressing the hope that the 2nd National Land Conference, to take place probably next year, would be peaceful.

Deputy Minister of Economic Planning, Lucia Iipumbu, said there is light at the end of the tunnel regarding the recovery of the economy.

However, she pleaded with all role players to join hands.

She further encouraged the private sector to make use of the private-public partnership concept to support the government in the economy’s recovery.