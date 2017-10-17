Namibia competes in world skills competition

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Namibia is competing in seven skill categories against 77 other countries with 1,300 competitors from across the globe are competing in 51 skill areas across a wide range of industries and trades.

Minister of Higher Education, Training and Innovation Dr Itah Kandji-Murangi and a senior Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) technical delegate is leading a team of seven competitors to the 44th World Skills Competition in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE), which started on Saturday and ends October 19.

The world championships of vocational skills are this year held in the Middle East for the first time and the minister joins other TVET leaders on an official invite from UAE Minister of Education Hussain Bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi to attend the TVET Ministerial Summit.

About 100,000 people are expected to attend, including 80,000 schoolchildren, and 10,000 international visitors.

World Skills Namibia marketing, communications coordinator Katrina Newaka says Namibia is taking part in its second such competition and is among six countries to represent the African continent. Other African countries are Egypt, Morocco, South Africa, Tunisia and Zambia.

“With a considerable talent pool of young artisans, Namibia is proud to join the global arena in celebrating that talent. Not only will the team compete, but take part in skills exchange and be able to experience the latest technological innovations and best practice in their respective fields, with the aim to adapt that into our local training system and narrow the gap with the global bests,” she said.

Competitors representing Namibia are from Windhoek VTC Johannes Kakoro for bricklaying, Zanodean Zaal for carpentry, Albertina Shitalangaho (plumbing and heating) and Sakaria Ndaningina (wall and floor tiling).

Competitors from other VTCs in the country are Kaute Kavezembua (cooking) from Nakayale VTC, Tjihimise Karaerua (Electrical installation) from Nampower Training Centre, and Justina Ashiyana (joinery) from Valombola VTC.

“WorldSkills is one of the biggest platforms for skills, which provides you an opportunity to benchmark your skill against the best in the world”, Shitalangaho said. “What I look forward to most is being able to represent Namibia,” said Zanodean Zaal, who is competing in the carpentry division.

Al Hammadi had invited ministers responsible for technical and vocational education and training to attend the event to discuss issues with respect to prioritisation of skills education and training and how nations can support their national education and skills strategy in efforts to mobilise a generation of skilled talent that is responsive to building future economies.

Leaders from around the world will also share challenges faced by their respective countries in order to seek solutions to common problems.

Two Namibian trainees, Riika Iipinge and Petrina Ashipala, joined a group of about 300 other youths from around the globe in discussions about the future of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

The young artisans also participate in several think tanks, with topics ranging from innovation, industry, entrepreneurship, green economy, global citizenship, happiness, and tolerance. In addition, they will conduct research, come up with ideas and discuss various opinions.

The result will be a youth declaration, which aims to inspire all those attending World Skills Abu Dhabi 2017, but also to set the agenda for future events. The Youth Declaration will be presented to the ministers’ TVET summit during the 2017 WorldSkills competition.