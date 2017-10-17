Investigations into Kaxwab murder finalised

Maria Amakali

Windhoek-Investigations into the murder case of Elton Kaxwab, who died from multiple stab wounds at a local gambling house last year have been finalised. The two men accused of the gruesome crime are expected to enter their plea in Windhoek Magistrate’s Court next month.

Twenty-five-year-old Jentley Hansen and Michael Kaweti, 27, who made an appearance before Magistrate Justine Asino yesterday from custody, were informed that the State was ready for them to take a plea on the charge of murder.

The prosecution alleges Hansen and his co-accused Kaweti on December 27, 2016 inflicted multiple stab wounds on Kaxwab, which resulted in his death. The prosecution claims on the fateful date in question the accused and the deceased were hanging out at a gambling house on Karsh Street in Katutura, Windhoek when a disagreement erupted, which then resulted in a tussle.

The fight left Kaxwab with multiple stab wounds all over his body and died as a result of excessive bleeding due to the wounds. The prosecution holds that the duo unlawfully and intentionally had direct intent to kill Kaxwab on the said date. It is still not quite clear what transpired during the fight.

The pair has been in custody since their arrest last year. At one point Hansen and Kaweti lodged a complaint that they were being threatened and feared for their safety at the time they were detained at Wanaheda police station in Katutura. They have since been relocated to Windhoek police station for security reasons.

Magistrate Asino postponed the matter for a Section 911 plea to be heard on November 30, before Hansen and his co-accused were remanded in custody until their next appearance.