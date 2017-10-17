43 illegal immigrants arrested at Katima Mulilo

Aron Mushaukwa

Katima Mulilo-About 43 illegal immigrants from Zambia – 13 female and 30 male – were arrested at Katima Mulilo on Friday and were set to appear in the Katima Mulilo Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

They stand accused of illegally entering Namibia without valid documents. Some of them also stand accused of illegally trading in Namibia without the relevant and official permits. They were arrested within the town’s CBD during ongoing police operations in the region.

Various items brought illegally into Namibia, ranging from maize meal, tobacco, tablets and drinks, were confiscated by the police.

“These items are being sold to Namibians and Namibians are so happy to buy them at a cheaper price. Therefore, we would like to call upon our citizens – it is better to go and buy in the registered shops, where the things are legal and checked by our customs,” advised Zambezi regional police commander Commissioner Karel Theron.

Theron further cautioned residents against buying items from the suspect street vendors, as it be can be prove dangerous. “These items are not checked by our customs. There could be poison in these items, because nobody knows,” he warned.