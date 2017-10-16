Two die in vehicle accident near Stampriet

Staff Reporter

Keetmanshoop-Two people died when a vehicle they were travelling in overturned on the Gochas-Stampriet gravel road on Saturday afternoon.

It is alleged that the driver lost control of the vehicle, which resulted in it leaving the road and overturning about 20 kilometres from Stampriet.

Both the driver and passenger died from the injuries sustained, and have been identified as Sonett Beukes, 25, and Bride Tjitaura, 35, both Namibians.

Hardap regional crime investigations coordinator, Deputy Commissioner Eric Clay, confirmed the incident and said the next of kin of both deceased have been informed and police investigations continue.