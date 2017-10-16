Mother assaults baby over new boyfriend’s phone

Loide Jason

Oshikuku-A 24-year-old mother appeared in the Outapi Magistrate’s Court on Thursday for allegedly assaulting her nine-month-old baby boy following a heated quarrel with her new boyfriend.

The incident took place in the room of the boyfriend at Iikokola in Omusati Region.

According to information provided by the spokesperson of the Omusati police, Warrant Officer Lineekela Shikongo, the mother had argued with her new boyfriend and later beat her child with a metal object.

Shikongo said Pehafo Sisko, the mother, then kicked her baby all over his body but fled the scene when she realised he was unconscious.

She was arrested the following day in a neighbouring village.

Shikongo said the argument started after the woman scanned through the boyfriend’s phone. It is not clear what content she found in the phone.

She was denied bail and the matter was postponed to December 13 for further investigation. The mother is being kept at Onandjaba police holding cells in Okalongo.

The baby was admitted to Oshikuku Roman Catholic Hospital where he is recovering well.

“The baby is being taken care of by an aunt at the hospital at Oshikuku and she will later be given the right to take care of him upon his discharge from hospital,” said Shikongo.

New Era visited the baby at the hospital where the nursing staff said he was still in pain but stable and recovering well.