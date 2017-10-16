Lüderitz to host first Mrs //Kharas

Tuulikki Abraham

Lüderitz- Lüderitz will host the first ever Mrs //Kharas Beauty Queen pageant (//KBQ) on December 9.

Organiser Marry Amaambo says the main aim is to empower, motivate and encourage married women that marriage is not only about being a housewife.

“As a married woman you deserve to have fun, look good and enjoy every moment that God has blessed you with. The pageant will try to inspire those women who are in the process of getting married that getting married is the right thing to do. Through this we can, or may, end the subject of passion killing. Married women, this is your time to shine, be proud of yourself, the sky is the limit,” encourages Amaambo.

Entries are open to Namibian citizens residing in the //Kharas Region and who are between 30 – 45 years, and 1.7m or taller.

Entrants must be married women with one or more children.

Amaambo explains that participants will catwalk five rounds beginning with a working professional attire; then a casual dress from one of the local stores; a traditional outfit like oshitenge; a skinny short/long jeans, and in evening gown escorted on stage by their husband or son.

The crowning title will be Mrs //Kharas Beauty Queen, and first princess, second princess and Mrs Personality 2017 //Kharas Beauty Queen.

Closing date for entries is Friday, November 24.

Amaambo is reachable on cellphone 081 1700 727.