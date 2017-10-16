//Kharas youth get familiar with media industry

Staff Reporter

Keetmanshoop-About 28 young people from across the seven constituencies of //Kharas Region gathered at Keetmanshoop youth multi-purpose centre for a three-day workshop on the media industry.

Conducted by the Media and Information Literacy Learning Initiative (MILLI), the workshop focused on radio, photography, sound and music, with all participants receiving certificates at the end of the workshop last Friday.

The training also focused on access to information and media, the role of the media, ethics, education and empowerment and how individuals in the community can use the media for a good cause, to share content or spread news. Excited participants said they had not only learned something new, but that the knowledge can assist them in creating employment for themselves in the future.