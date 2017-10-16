Kampungu re-appointed as Public Service Commission chair

Albertina Nakale

Windhoek-Markus Kampungu has been re-appointed as member and chairperson of the Public Service Commission for the period of December 1 this year to November 30, 2022.

Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila, who last week motivated Kampungu’s reappointment in the National Assembly, said President Hage Geingob has nominated Kampungu for re-appointment as member and chairperson of the Public Service Commission for a five-year period.

She noted that in terms of Article 112 (3) of the Constitution and section 2 (2) of the Public Service Commission Act of 1990, the Commission shall consist of a chairperson and not more than six, and no less than three other persons nominated by the president and appointed by the National Assembly for resolution.

Currently, the Public Service Commission consists of six members who are Kampungu, Steve Motinga, Magdalena Wilhelmina Deetlefs, Dr Nashilongo Shivute, Berseba Katjiongua and Florence Munyungano. The other members will also stay on for a further five years, as Kampungu.

Kampungu’s term of office is due to come to an end on December 1 this year.

“Mr Kampungu was appointed for a short period as chairperson from 14 February 2016 to 30 November 2017 to run concurrently with his remaining period as a commissioner. Mr Kampungu was first appointed as a commissioner on 1

December 2002 and has continued serving as a commissioner for consecutive terms,” she stated.

Furthermore, Kuugongelwa-Amadhila said Kampungu’s vast experience in the work of the Public Service Commission would provide continuity in the work of the Commission to advise President Geingob and government as required by Article 113 of the Constitution.

The Public Service Commission Act of 1990 stipulates that every member appointed shall hold office for a period of five years and upon expiry of his or her term of office be eligible for re-appointment.