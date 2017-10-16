Destitute Angolan national Armando dies

Alvine Kapitako

An Angolan-born man who was relocated to the Katutura Old Age Home after a New Era report three years ago exposed his deplorable living conditions at Mix settlement, has died.

The 74-year-old Maliu Armandu died of cancer of the oesophagus, aggravated by liver failure, in a Windhoek hospital.

New Era newspaper first reported on Armandu’s deplorable plight on September 8, 2014. A series of articles followed thereafter.

Armandu lived in a shack which was not fit for human habitation. It was so bad that at the time of the New Era report a neighbour had killed a snake that had found its way into the shack.

The New Era team was greeted by a stench of urine, stacks of dirty old blankets, torn clothes, messy containers, and old cutlery.

His staple food consisted of tombo, a traditional fermented brew, and often five days would go by before he would eat a proper meal.

The New Era report attracted so much attention that Armandu, who at the time did not have proper documentation and therefore could not receive a pension grant, was subsequently admitted to the old age home.

Sympathetic readers from all walks of life responded by donating food, blankets, a bed as well as other basic necessities to the poor man.

Armandu, whose relatives could not be traced, settled into the old age home the same month and started getting a pension grant.

The chief matron of the home, Alex Kanu, told New Era yesterday that they are still working on funeral arrangements.

“He really had rough days and we want to put him to rest as soon as possible,” said an emotional Kanu.