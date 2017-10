At yesterday’s central committee meeting of the ruling party Swapo, the following nominations were made ahead of next month’s elective congress:

Presidential candidates

1. Hage Geingob

2. Nahas Angula

3. Jerry Ekandjo

Vice-presidential candidates

1. Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah

2. Pendukeni Iivula-Ithana

3. Helmut Angula

Secretary-general candidates

1. Sophia Shaningwa

2. Armas Amukwiyu

Deputy secretary-general candidates

1. Marco Hausiku

2. Petrina Haingura

3. Martha Namundjebo-Tilahun