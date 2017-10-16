Bones has revelers in awe

Pinehas Nakaziko

Windhoek-Despite a poor turnout at this month’s edition of NAMJAMs, one of Namibia’s leading musical prodigies, and jazz music guru, Solly Goodheart, aka Bones, proved once again he still has what it takes when it comes to live performance.

He delivered a catchy and smooth act on Friday night at the Kalabar, and on Saturday night at the Sky Bar at the Hilton Hotel in the capital.

On the small Kalabar ‘stage’, Bones played popular jazz covers from George Benson, the Average White Band, and Jonathan Butler, among others. He performed songs such as The Village, There Is Only You, African Queen, Mandela Bay and All the Way.

He also combined original songs from his latest CD `Main Attraction` with beautifully rendered covers of the likes of Stevie Wonder and Lionel Ritchie, with the crowd in awe.

He was accompanied by Bennie Rudolf on guitar and Anthony Goliath on percussion.

Bones launched one of the most iconic musical groups of the time, the Weekend Band, some years ago. His musical drive and energy are hard to match.

Bones is the incumbent lead vocalist and leader of Weekend Band, which has been performing live gigs around the country.

Having been in the industry for three decades, Bones has thus far recorded three CDs – Brazzos, All the Way, and his latest album, Main Attraction, which contains smooth jazz songs.

His performances over the weekend were part of the promotion of his latest album.