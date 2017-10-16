Alleged drunk driver Mouton to stand trial

Maria Amakali

Windhoek-Morne Mouton, a Windhoek resident who is accused of causing the death of three people in Hochland Park in 2015, had his case placed back on the court roll for him to stand trial in 2018.

Mouton’s case was provisionally struck from the roll in September, with Magistrate Vanessa Stanley at the time citing the lengthy delays in the matter.

On the day it was struck off the roll, Mouton’s docket was not in court as it was locked in the office of the presiding state prosecutor who was on medical leave.

Mouton, 20, faces charges of culpable homicide and driving under the influence of alcohol for the road accident that resulted in the death of police officer Manfred Gaoseb, 35, and two civilians, namely 22-year-old Werner Simon and Joshua Ngenokesho.

At the time of the accident Mouton, who is suspected to have been driving under the influence of alcohol, was a teenager. Mouton could not make an appearance in court on Friday due to study engagements. His defense attorney Nambili Mhata stood in for him.

“The accused could not be here as he is writing examinations,” explained Mhata.

It is alleged that in July 2015 Mouton, who was speeding, rammed into a police vehicle that was stationary on the side of the road, consequently hitting Gaoseb and the two civilians.

Police reports indicate that before the three victims were run over police officials had been attending to a housebreaking incident in Hochland Park. They then stopped along Sam Nujoma Drive after noticing suspicious activity in the riverbed. The three were allegedly standing on the sidewalk next to the stationary vehicle when they got run over by Mouton.

Mouton is expected to make an appearance in court after Magistrate Stanley postponed the mater for plea and trial on January 24, 2018.