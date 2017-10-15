At today’s central committee meeting of the ruling party Swapo, the following nominations were made ahead of next month’s elective congress:

Swapo president candidates

  1. Hage Geingob
  2. Nahas Angula
  3. Jerry Ekandjo

Swapo vice-president candidates

  1. Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah
  2. Pendukeni Iivula-Ithana
  3. Helmut Angula

Swapo secretary-general candidates

  1. Sophia Shaningwa
  2. Armas Amukwiyu

Swapo deputy secretary-general candidates

  1. Marco Hausiku
  2. Petrina Haingura
  3. Martha Namundjebo-Tilahun

– Staff Reporter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here