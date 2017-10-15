At today’s central committee meeting of the ruling party Swapo, the following nominations were made ahead of next month’s elective congress:



Swapo president candidates

Hage Geingob Nahas Angula Jerry Ekandjo

Swapo vice-president candidates

Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah Pendukeni Iivula-Ithana Helmut Angula

Swapo secretary-general candidates

Sophia Shaningwa Armas Amukwiyu

Swapo deputy secretary-general candidates

Marco Hausiku Petrina Haingura Martha Namundjebo-Tilahun

– Staff Reporter