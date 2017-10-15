At today’s central committee meeting of the ruling party Swapo, the following nominations were made ahead of next month’s elective congress:
Swapo president candidates
- Hage Geingob
- Nahas Angula
- Jerry Ekandjo
Swapo vice-president candidates
- Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah
- Pendukeni Iivula-Ithana
- Helmut Angula
Swapo secretary-general candidates
- Sophia Shaningwa
- Armas Amukwiyu
Swapo deputy secretary-general candidates
- Marco Hausiku
- Petrina Haingura
- Martha Namundjebo-Tilahun
