The other lifestyle: Rejuvenation Methods

Rejuvenation is all about allocating some time in your busy schedule to rest and revitalise your body and mind. If you don’t take good care of your wellbeing, emotional stress and burnout will inevitably result. Here are some practical ways to help you rejuvenate.

Detoxing

Adding a small amount of freshly squeezed lemon to your water is a natural way to add flavour to otherwise tasteless water and this mixture helps to cleanse your body of toxins and waste. Lemons have antioxidant and antibiotic properties, and additionally they have possible anti-obesity effects. Lemons are high in vitamin C, which helps to boost the immune system and protects your skin from the premature aging that the accumulation of toxins can cause.

Conversations

Small talk, work matters and informal chats make up the majority of dialogue that we have with people during the week. We build relationships on sharing personal or heart-warming conversations together. When you get home from work, take a moment to focus your attention on your spouse, children or anyone that you live with. If you have dinner together as a family, this is a perfect time to share how your day went and discuss family matters while enjoying your meal.

Music Therapy

How dull would life be without music? Listening to a particular song or instrumental can change your mood and uplift your mind. Inspirational music at the beginning of your day is a delightful boost that makes you joyful and ready to face any challenges. Put on some upbeat music and dance, because this is a great way to get that much needed cardio exercise. Slow and calming sounds are ideal after a long tiring day at work, and soothe your mind at bedtime, as you get ready to drift off into dreamland.

Unplug Devices

Technological advances have enabled us to communicate and share information. However, the value of face-to-face communication and real-life relationships has declined as we rely on cell phones and social media to keep us connected. It can be extremely worthwhile to take a break from your electronic devices now and then. If you discover that social media persona dictate your identity and self-esteem, try to get back in touch with reality by spending quality time with loved ones and engaging in recreational social activities.

Personal Diary

Writing is a therapeutic and fun way of self-expression, and you don’t have to be a professional writer to journal your thoughts. That’s the beauty of having a personal diary; there are no mandatory formats or grammatical rules. Diaries are also called journals, and they are wonderful for documenting your goals, feelings, hopes and prayers. Make yours extra special by getting one with interesting cover-art or do it yourself (DIY).

Beauty Ndapanda is a lifestyle blogger/writer. Her articles include wellness and beauty tips to help readers look and feel their best, while her topics on introspection examine thoughts and emotional processes for navigating through life’s ups and downs. – www.beautyndapanda.com