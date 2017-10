Two men who were arrested in September in connection with a robbery of N$1.3 million at Bank Windhoek in Rehoboth were granted bail today.



Kidas Beukes and his co-accused Nathan Sibua were released on bail of N$30 000 each, wirh strict conditions.

The pair was arrested alongside 4 other suspects for allegedly breaking into the Rehoboth Bank Windhoek branch and stealing the substantial amount of N$1.3 million of which only N$525 000 has been recovered.

The pair will return to court on November 7.