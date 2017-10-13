Star of the Week: Elia Mavulu

This week Elia Mavulu, the cluster headman at Andambombali village is our Star of the Week. Mavulu exposed ill deeds that amount to statutory rape where a girl had been cohabitating with a 34-year-old cattle-herder since she was 12 years old. The parents of the girl, who is now 16-year-old, tried to no avail to put an end to this despicable situation by reporting the matter to their constituency councilor, the police and to the Ministry of Gender and Child Welfare. No action was taken though to rescue the girl and act against the culprit. After all efforts were exhausted, Mavulu took it upon himself and physically took New Era to the cattlepost where the issue was brought to light. By yesterday morning, police and the officials from the Ministry of Gender Equality travelled to Andambombali village to attend to the matter, thanks to Mavulu.