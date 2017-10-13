Sports awards nominees announced

Otniel Hembapu

Windhoek-The Namibia Sports Commission (NSC) yesterday announced the nominees for this year’s MTC/SSC Namibia Sports Awards.

The awards are given annually to reward and recognise Namibia’s sports heroes and active athletes for their outstanding achievements throughout the year. Fifteen categories will be awarded on 27 October at the Windhoek Country Club Resort. For this year, volunteer and administrator of the year awards were excluded from the event.

The nominees are as follows:

Coach of the Year

1. Michael Hamukwaya – Namibia Paralympic Committee

2. Nestor Tobias – Boxing

3. Erwin Handura – Field Hockey

Junior Sportsman of the Year

1. Ivan Geldenhys – Athletics

2. Lance Potgieter – Gymnastics

3. Delano Muller – Kickboxing

Junior Sportswoman of the Year

1. Sede de Sousa – Athletics

2. Charlize van Zyl – Gymnastics

3. Heleni Stergiadis – Swimming

Junior Sportsman of the Year with Disability

1. Dian Jasen – Para Athletics

2. Kristopher Marungu – Para Athletics

3. Mateus Kambundu – Para Athletics

Junior Sportswoman of the Year with Disability

1. Olivia Iyambo- Para Athletics

2. Kertu Kapweya – Para Athletics

Sportsman of the Year

1. Julius Indongo – Boxing

2. Lesley !Hoaeb – Kickboxing

3. Jean-Paul Burger – Triathlon

Sportswoman of the Year

1. Michelle Vorster – Cycling

2. Maggy Mango – Field Hockey

3. Helalia Johannes – Marathon

Sportsman of the Year with Disability

1. Eino Mushila – Para Athletics

2. Ananias Shikongo – Para Athletics

3. Johannes Nambala – Para Athletics

Sportswoman of the Year with Disability

1. Johanna Benson – Para Athletics

2. Lahja Ishitile – Para Athletics

Sports Team of the Year

1. Senior women’s Indoor Hockey team

2. Under-20 national rugby team

3. Senior rugby team

Umpire/Referee of the year

1. Jackson Pavaza – Namibia Football Association (NFA)

2. Oscar Lambert – Rugby

3. Andrew Louw – Cricket

Development Programme of the Year

1. Coaches/Umpire Development Program by Netball Namibia

2. Kids on Bike Regional Expansion Program by Namibia Cycling Federation (NCF)

3. Field Hockey Development Program

Sport Journalist of the Year

1. Jesse Jackson Kauraisa (Namibian Sun)

2. Limba Mupateni (Namibian Sun)

3. Fillephus Heehama (Energy 100 FM)

4. Otniel Hembapu (New Era)