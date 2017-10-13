Sigo Amunyela ‘Team Hage’ official campaigner

Nuusita Ashipala

Ongwediva-Northern businessman and political activist, Sigo Amunyela, spit venom at “rowdy” supporters, who are not in agreement with President Hage Geingob’s nomination of his preferred candidates for the top four Swapo position at a recent politburo.

Amunyela held a press briefing outside the Namibian Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) offices in Oshakati yesterday morning where he declared that he was under the President’s instruction to hold a conference to announce that he is President’s official campaign manager for “Team Hage”. He said those against Geingob’s nomination list for the top four positions in Swapo are jealous for not making the list.

“Why do you think that they are the ones who have the abilities and competencies to lead Swapo? If they don’t believe in him they must resign and leave the government under Comrade HGG [Hage Gottfried Geingob] now,” said Amunyela.

At the recent politburo meeting, the President nominated himself for the Swapo Presidency position, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah for vice-presidency, Sophia Shaningwa for the secretary-general post with Marco Hausiku for the deputy secretary’s post.

“We are supporting him like the Swapo elders’ council, women’s council, party youth league and pioneers party as well as all national regions. Hence, we are calling upon the Oshikoto, Oshana, Ohangwena and Omusati to follow suits unconditionally,” said Amunyela.

There was no response from the Office of the President’s Press Secretary’s desk to validate Amunyela’s claims as the official campaign manager for Geingob at the time of going to print.