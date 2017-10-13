Nestor Tobias hails boxing prospect William Smith… Smith scoops gold medal in SA

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Namibia’s leading boxing promoter Nestor Tobias has hailed the achievements of one of the country’s most promising young pugilists William Smith, who recently a won gold at the South Africa Junior Boxing Championships.

William, a 17-year-old Namibian boxer currently studying in Cape Town, South Africa, trains with the MTC Nestor Sunshine Boxing and Fitness Academy when on holidays. He competes in the heavyweight division (89kg) and is still an amateur boxer.

William hails from a sporting family, his father Eben Smith is a former rugby national team player who represented the country internationally between 1996 to 2003, and was also part of the Namibian squad that competed in the 1999 World Cup in France.

“We are excited about William’s recent achievements and our goal is to get him gold at the next Olympic Games. He is well built, disciplined and strong, and definitely a talent for the future” said an optimistic Tobias.

“I am excited about winning team gold in South Africa recently. The competition was tough but I am tough too. I am looking forward to pursuing a boxing career in Namibia with the MTC Nestor Sunshine Boxing and Fitness Academy once I have completed my studies in South Africa,” said William.