MAWF launches customer service charter

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Minister of Agriculture, Water and Forestry, John Mutorwa, yesterday launched his ministry’s updated customer service charter.

The 26-page booklet clearly stipulates all policies and procedures for ministry staff to provide effective and efficient service to the public.

“This customer service charter should be on each and every ministry official’s desk. This charter is a written agreement between the ministry and its customers. This charter is meaningless if we don’t visibly enforce it. This charter can have the most beautiful words but these words will be meaningless if the ministry’s staff don’t enforce these words,” said Mutorwa, adding that the charter is integral to the ministry to uphold its image and credibility.

“We, the ministry’s staff, need to change our attitude towards service delivery and the rest will follow. And, don’t monopolise and personalise ministry offices, these are public offices and we are here to serve the public,” Mutorwa stated.

Mutorwa encouraged the public to give regular feedback on the level of service they receive from ministry staff. “The best evaluators are the customers. These customers have to bring both good or bad service to the attention of supervisors through the feedback boxes provided at all levels. Where necessary, corrective measures will be taken to ensure that we provide the best service we possibly can to our public,” Mutorwa concluded.