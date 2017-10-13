Jamaika goes solo, releases album

Pinehas Nakaziko

Windhoek-Michael Pengeyo, the former singer of the well-known local group X-Bantuans, popularly known as Jamaika, has gone solo.

Jamaika recently parted ways with his long time group X-Bantuans. The talented singer, who says music is just a hobby, launched his 12-track debut album, ‘Welcome Me’ on his birthday on Saturday.

He launched the album at the Sundok Bar and Entertainment Centre situated in Donkerhoek, Katutura.

The album, which represents a breakthrough for him in local music circles as solo artist, is worth a listen.

It caters to everyone with different genres such as reggae, kwaito and afro pop.

He has always been aiming for a solo career, ever since he started singing some years ago.

“I believed in doing things myself, and in my own way. I love challenges and taking risks on my own,” Jamaika says.

His former group started as backup dancers for local and international Namibian musician Ees back in 2013.

Ees helped the group gain more exposure and popularity, which the group used to their advantage to make it big in the music industry.

The group also won nominations in the Namibian Annual Music Awards (NAMAs) in the Best Kwaito and Song of the Year categories.