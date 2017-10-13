Bevies of beauty’s charm …at charity ‘Ladies Night’

Donna Collins

Swakopmund-The many roles that a woman play these days is so multi faceted it is difficult to define who she really is – from being mother, to the boardroom, to best friend, everywhere she drives every aspect of society, striving to make the world a better place.

For this reason, ‘Lades Night’, a first, was held at the Swakopmund Dome Conference Centre last week to celebrate being women in pampering surroundings, attracted some 280 women to this show-stopping event, and raised N$21,000 for children fighting cancer.

Glitz and glamour was no doubt the highlight of the occasion, where women could pamper their needs, and indulge in the social event of the year, that catered to a night of ‘letting down your hair’ for a good cause.

One must say that a ‘Ladies Night’ wouldn’t be the same without the presence of well oiled and muscular ‘beefcake’, which in this instance, came right on queue with two ‘human statues’ displayed at the entrance of the function where cocktails flowed.

Standing on elevated boxes with bio fires flickering at their feet to cast a warm glow on their bodies, the male figures were in fact two Health & Wellness’ professional body builders at the Dome, who had recently excelled in a regional body building competition.

Their presence delighted the women, who throughout the evening posed for selfies, draping them in feather boas and smothering them with a fair share of attention.

Furthermore, over 14 stalls exhibited a wide variety of beauty, fashion, and wedding wear, fine wines, accessories and services all aimed at indulging the needs and senses of a woman. There were even cooking, hairdressing and facial demonstrations.

Adding to this, they treated the women to a LED light spinning show by exotic Evolve Fire dancers, topped off by a male pole dancer.

There were also fun interactive games where the organisers dished out prizes, and held a raffle for a makeover worth N$3,000.