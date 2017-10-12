Home National Video: Geingob hails UK trip a success NationalNEW ERA VIDEO Video: Geingob hails UK trip a success October 12, 201701 tweet Geingob hails UK trip a success RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR NationalVideo: Ministers sign performance agreements NationalGovt continues dialogue with AR… As Swapo terminates discussions NationalSweden, Iran & UAE eager to invest in NamibiaLEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyPlease enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address!Please enter your email address here + five = 13 #WEATHERWindhoek,NAclear sky enter location 27 ° C 28 ° 26 ° 10% 4.1kmh 0%Fri 27 °Sat 27 °Sun 28 °Mon 31 °Tue 29 ° #TRENDINGMother who smothered toddler appears in court September 29, 2016Housing becoming a buyers’ market as growth slows to 11% April 28, 2017Another woman killed by jealous boyfriend October 6, 2017NEWS JUST IN: Suspected thief gets trapped at scene of crime October 9, 2017Load more 35,717FollowersFollow14,776FollowersFollow