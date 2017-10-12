Unam lecturer commits suicide

Nuusita Ashipala

Ongwediva-A lecturer at the University of Namibia (UNAM)’s Oshakati campus is reported to have shot and killed himself with a shotgun at his mother’s house at Oshuungu village in Elim Constituency on Wednesday morning.

According to Omusati Region police spokesperson Warrant Officer Lineekela Shikongo, 44-year-old Nyanyukweni Pandeni Tshifugula is reported to have shot himself in his bedroom. Tshifigula had served the university for the past 15 years at the School of Nursing at Oshakati. He was a lecturer for nursing ethos and professional practise until his untimely death. He joined the university in 2002. Communications and marketing officer for the northern campus Linus Hamunyela described Tshifugula as a quiet colleague and friend. “He was very quiet man, but very hardworking,” Hamunyela said. It is not yet known what led him to take his life. Shikongo said his body was transported to the Okahao police station for a post-mortem.