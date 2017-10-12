Toyota reveals new sports car concept

Staff Reporter

Toyota is set to unveil a dramatic open-top sports-car concept inspired by the company’s involvement in endurance racing and its legendary Supra and Toyota Sports 800.

The world premiere of the aggressive matte-black GR HV Sports Concept will be a highlight of the Tokyo Motor Show late this month.

The GR HV Sports Concept is designed to promote the fun of driving by combining the thrill of a sports car, a wind-in-the-hair “targa top” opening and Toyota’s latest motorsport-developed hybrid technologies.

Its swoopy design and racing-inspired hybrid powertrain are reminiscent of the Toyota GAZOO Racing TS050 Hybrid that competes in the World Endurance Championship (WEC). The LED headlights, five-bolt wheels and rear diffuser evoke the components used on the hybrid-powered WEC racer.

GR are the initials of Toyota’s motorsport arm GAZOO Racing while HV stands for hybrid vehicle with the concept using a racing version of hybrid technology refined by the TS050.

To enhance dynamic performance, the concept has a front-engine, rear-drive layout with the hybrid battery placed centrally for optimal front-rear balance and a low centre of gravity.

Embodying the functionality of a genuine sports car, the concept features a push-button ignition on the centrally located automatic gear lever. Six-speed manual operation is available at the press of a button, using a compact H-pattern gearshift.

Toyota has previously revealed a motorsport-inspired hybrid sports-car concept, the FT-HS (Future Toyota Hybrid Sports) that was a star of the 2008 Melbourne International Motor Show.

It also envisaged a front-engine, rear-drive set-up with revolutionary hybrid acceleration and optimal performance with a projected 0-100km/h dash in the four-second range.