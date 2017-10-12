Nyae Nyae Conservancy and Community Forest earmarks N$3 million

Staff Reporter

Tsumkwe-Nyae Nyae Conservancy (NNC) and Community Forest held their Annual General Meeting (AGM) in September.

The constituted meeting brought together representatives from every village in the area to get reports on activities and finances, as well as to approve new workplans and budgets for the coming year and vote members into governance positions.

At this year’s meeting, 72 voting members of the community attended and democratically decided to use over N$3million in benefits to the community; including a cash benefit to each member, payments towards coffins in the event of a members death, contributions to local schools and the traditional authority.

The funds will also support water infrastructure development and agricultural activities with equipment and seed.

Members also elected their governance representatives, as required by their constitution, with the attendance and observation of the Ministry of Environment and Tourism (MET) to ensure that the meeting complied with MET requirements and the Nyae Nyae Conservancy constitution.

Nyae Nyae was the first gazetted conservancy and is the second largest in Namibia. It is also one of the highest earning conservancies in Namibia through its trophy hunting concession.

With the income generated it employs 25 local people in permanent positions from rangers to craftworkers and agricultural officers. The conservancy also makes a significant contribution to the local Ju/’hoansi San community through direct benefits.

Nyae Nyae Conservancy chairperson Xoan//’an /Ai/ae said: “We have many challenges, but each year at our AGM we come together to decide how our activities and projects can benefit the community.”