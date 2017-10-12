Bank Windhoek awards small livestock farmers

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Bank Windhoek last week awarded winners of the Small Livestock Section at the recently concluded Windhoek Industrial and Agricultural Show.

The night belonged to Stephan Botes from Keetmanshoop as he scooped most of the available awards including the ultimate award, Champion of Champions Trophy in the interbreed category.

Second time entrant, Dirkie van der Merwe, a grade nine learner from Privaatskool Elnatan in Stampriet, was crowned the breeder of champions – Small Stock. This is an improvement by Van der Merwe as he was placed second last year.

“Bank Windhoek is committed to being a responsible corporate citizen. As such, with this sponsorship we would like to re-assure our farmers that we will continue to support hard work and determination.

“Congratulations to the winners and all entrants that took part, well wishes for the future,” said Bank Windhoek’s communication practitioner for stakeholder engagement, Sanet de Waal.

The Small Livestock Section awards was hosted in collaboration with Feedmaster and the Namibia Meat Board.