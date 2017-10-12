Aus gets 80 ablution facilities

Aus Settlement received ablution facilities for 80 households as part of a programme to end the use of bucket toilets in the southern parts of //Kharas Region. Through the Harambee Prosperity Plan the government vowed to eradicate the need for bucket toilets in Berseba, Aus t and Koës village. Vero Group was contracted to build 84 toilets at Berseba at a cost of N$3 million. Voice Trading and Dollar Six Investment was contracted to build 80 and 74 toilets in Aus Settlement A and B, respectivey, at a cost of N$1.9 million. In the photo are //Karas Governor Lucia Basson and the chairperson of //Karas Regional Council, Jan Scholtz, during the handover of the ablution facilities at Aus Settlement.